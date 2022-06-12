Advertisement

City poised to settle former officer’s defamation lawsuit

Lincoln Police Chief Robyn Krile
Lincoln Police Chief Robyn Krile(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The Bismarck City Council will consider paying a former police officer $190,000 to settle her discrimination lawsuit.

The council is set to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the settlement with Robyn Krile. The deal also would remove two letters of reprimand from her personnel file.

Krile was fired in 2017 after then-Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer decided that Krile wasn’t a credible witness in court.

Krile filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging the department devalued her and kept her from advancing from sergeant to lieutenant. Krile, who is now police chief in Lincoln, North Dakota, was seeking more than $100,000 in damages.

The city and Krile’s attorney, Chris Redmann, agreed to settlement terms last month. Redmann said the deal gives Krile a “suitable amount compared to a jury verdict at trial” without making officers testify.

