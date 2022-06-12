Buggies-N-Blues draws crowds in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The 29th Annual Buggies and Blues took place Sunday in Mandan, and members of the community turned out to enjoy classic cars and food.

For owners of classic cars, it was a golden opportunity to display their hard work.

”Yeah, it makes you feel good,” said Ron Tormaschy of Dickinson.

”It makes me pretty proud,” said Stanley Tomlinson of Turtle Lake.

Tormaschy loves the way people respond to his ‘69 Cougar Eliminator.

”They also recognize the body style that they probably have never seen before. A lot of these cars, you’ll probably not see another ‘69 or ‘70 Cougar, especially an Eliminator, at most car shows,” said Tormaschy.

Tomlinson has been restoring his ‘57 Jaguar for about 40 years.

”I had a lot of trouble trying to find parts for it. I looked for ten years for them headlights. And a guy found them in Birmingham, England,” said Tomlinson.

But Tomlinson’s restoration project is about more than just keeping a good-looking car.

”It was my brother’s car and three months after he bought it, he was killed in an accident. So, we restored the car in his memory, so the car means a lot to us and the family,” said Stanley.

Events like Buggies and Blues give him a place to honor his brother’s memory with this classic car.

The annual event usually draws 35,000 to 40,000 people.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.