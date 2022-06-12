BSC hosts ‘Scrub Camp’ for aspiring nurses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College hosted their annual “Scrub Camp” on Saturday. Normally held earlier in the spring to coincide with classes on campus, it was rescheduled due to the blizzards.

Kids from Bismarck and Mandan had the opportunity to spend a day in the life as a nurse. The junior caretakers learned and practiced different aspects and tools of nursing. But for some kids, it offered additional benefits.

“And it also helps alleviate their fear too, because we show them blood pressures and how we work with mannequins, how we listen to their hearts, the stethoscope, our clothing even, so it just alleviates the fear of coming into a clinic setting or a hospital setting,” said Kay Rodgers, an assistant professor of the nursing faculty at BCS.

Nursing students and faculty will lead the kids through different stations where they’ll learn everything from patient assessment, to wound care, to operating room practices and quite a bit more.

“You wrap a baby in a cocoon of a blanket, and you hold them by the head so their neck muscles can support the head, and I also know how to do surgery, and I played operation,” said eight-year-old attendee Benjamin Capsch.

They also learned the proper attire for operating rooms.

“They made me wear this thingamabobber, and the hat, and these gloves, which my hands are getting really hot in,” said Benjamin.

Through games, hands-on practice and fun all the kids got to look into a day in the life of what it means to be a nurse. They had over 30 children participate in the camp.

If you’re interested in more information or want to get your child’s name on the wait list for the next “Scrub Camp,” you can to go their website: bismarckstate.edu.

