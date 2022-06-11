Williston State College men’s head basketball coach steps down

WILLISTON, ND (KUMV) – After one season guiding the Williston State College men’s basketball team, Teton head coach Shawn Neary has decided to step down from the post to spend more time with his family.

“We want to thank Shawn for his service to Williston State College Teton Athletics. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in future endeavors,” said Athletic Director Jayden Olson.

The college will immediately begin the process of filling the position before the fall semester.

