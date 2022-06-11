Advertisement

Williston State College men’s head basketball coach steps down

Shawn Neary
Shawn Neary(KFYR)
By Jon Cole
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, ND (KUMV) – After one season guiding the Williston State College men’s basketball team, Teton head coach Shawn Neary has decided to step down from the post to spend more time with his family.

“We want to thank Shawn for his service to Williston State College Teton Athletics. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in future endeavors,” said Athletic Director Jayden Olson.

The college will immediately begin the process of filling the position before the fall semester.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues investigation into signatures on Commissioner Mark Armstrong’s petition
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
North Dakota man convicted of shooting 2 police officers
Judge denies sentence reduction for Michael Neugebauer
North Dakota farm pursues regenerative farming practices, starts milling flour, making pasta
24-year-old Chad Gourneau
Bismarck man pleads guilty to multiple charges stemming from fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

6pm Sportscast 06/10/22
6pm Sportscast 06/10/22
Sabre Dogs
Motivation for Sabre Dogs streak deeper than drive to win
NDHSSA approves NIL policy for high school athletes
10PM Sportscast 6/9/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/9/2022