Volunteers sought for mass emergency drill at Minot Airport

MINOT, N.D. – Later this month, you have the chance to help local first responders be better prepared for a mass emergency event.

The City of Minot is holding an emergency exercise at the airport and they are looking for volunteers.

It is a drill, but it will broadcast across emergency channels with realistic simulations, using things like smoke and sirens.

The public is encouraged to refrain from watching or calling 911 regarding the event.

The exercise is on June 22 from 2-4 pm.

Volunteers will be playing the role of victims and airport officials ask that they register with the link provided.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.