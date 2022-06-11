Advertisement

Volunteers sought for mass emergency drill at Minot Airport

Mass emergency drill at Minot Airport
Mass emergency drill at Minot Airport(KFYR-TV)
By Emily Norman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Later this month, you have the chance to help local first responders be better prepared for a mass emergency event.

The City of Minot is holding an emergency exercise at the airport and they are looking for volunteers.

It is a drill, but it will broadcast across emergency channels with realistic simulations, using things like smoke and sirens.

The public is encouraged to refrain from watching or calling 911 regarding the event.

The exercise is on June 22 from 2-4 pm.

Volunteers will be playing the role of victims and airport officials ask that they register with the link provided.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues investigation into signatures on Commissioner Mark Armstrong’s petition
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
36-year-old David Wierenga
UPDATE: Minot Police make arrest in connection with threats to Trinity Hospital
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
North Dakota man convicted of shooting 2 police officers

Latest News

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma
Minot Mayor returns campaign donation, apologizes
2022 Buggies and Blues
Buggies and Blues hosts its 29th celebration
Medical providers receive hazmat training in Minot
PTSD motorcycle ride keeps memory of Joe Biel alive