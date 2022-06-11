Advertisement

Sertoma Park adds lights to tennis courts

Sertoma Park updates
Sertoma Park updates(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trystan Fernandez is one of many Bismarck tennis players who are excited to have another outdoor court with lights to play on.

“In the summer, I do prefer playing during the daytime sometimes, but sometimes I’m not always allowed an opportunity to play during the daytime. These lights do actually help out a lot,” said Trystan Fernandez.

Fernandez says during high school tennis seasons, the courts are used for varsity practice. That eliminates opportunities for other players, and the night lights will allow them to use the courts in the evening.

“The lights have always been a nice improvement. We have them up at Tom O’ Leery and at Lions Park, but this is a bigger complex, and just with a growth in our community, it provides more opportunity for people to play tennis for longer hours during the season,” said Kevin Klipfel, executive director of Bismarck Parks and Recreation.

The lights at Sertoma Park allow for 45 minutes of play, but can be extended so players have more time.

Pickleball is becoming popular with adults, and the enhancements will include a new pickleball court and new fencing around all the facilities.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues investigation into signatures on Commissioner Mark Armstrong’s petition
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
North Dakota man convicted of shooting 2 police officers
24-year-old Chad Gourneau
Bismarck man pleads guilty to multiple charges stemming from fatal hit-and-run
Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma
Minot Mayor returns campaign donation, apologizes
Judge denies sentence reduction for Michael Neugebauer

Latest News

April 2022 blizzard
ND Stockmen’s Association offers relief fund for ranchers
PTSD awareness ride
PTSD awareness ride
Hazmat training
Hazmat training
Buggies and Blues
Buggies and Blues