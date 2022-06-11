Sertoma Park adds lights to tennis courts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trystan Fernandez is one of many Bismarck tennis players who are excited to have another outdoor court with lights to play on.

“In the summer, I do prefer playing during the daytime sometimes, but sometimes I’m not always allowed an opportunity to play during the daytime. These lights do actually help out a lot,” said Trystan Fernandez.

Fernandez says during high school tennis seasons, the courts are used for varsity practice. That eliminates opportunities for other players, and the night lights will allow them to use the courts in the evening.

“The lights have always been a nice improvement. We have them up at Tom O’ Leery and at Lions Park, but this is a bigger complex, and just with a growth in our community, it provides more opportunity for people to play tennis for longer hours during the season,” said Kevin Klipfel, executive director of Bismarck Parks and Recreation.

The lights at Sertoma Park allow for 45 minutes of play, but can be extended so players have more time.

Pickleball is becoming popular with adults, and the enhancements will include a new pickleball court and new fencing around all the facilities.

