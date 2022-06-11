Advertisement

ND Stockmen’s Association offers relief fund for ranchers

April 2022 blizzard
April 2022 blizzard(Schriefer Ranch)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ranchers impacted by the historic spring blizzards this past April are still assessing the damage.

Producers say the cattle loss, and calves specifically, are still unknown and likely will never be 100 percent accounted for.

But there is hope for ranchers trying to deal with the incredible loss. Hope After Haley is a relief fund created by the North Dakota Stockman’s Association and North Dakota Stockman’s Foundation.

What started with $40,000 has grown to about $125,000 through donations.

“We’ve done funding like this for South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas when they suffered from blizzards or floods or wildfires and we thought it was super critical that we stepped up to the plate and helped our own people,” said Dan Rorvig, president of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation.

Applications for relief can be found on the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s website, ndstockmen.org. It is important for applications to be in before the August 1st deadline.

