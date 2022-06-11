Motivation for Sabre Dogs streak deeper than drive to win

MINOT, N.D. -- Through three weeks of summer collegiate baseball, the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs are the most dominant team in the Expedition League.

“Our whole staff has been pitching the lights out,” said pitcher Trent Dewyer.

Winners of seven-straight games, Sabre Dogs boast a league-best 11-1 record and have outscored opponents 30-2 in the past three games.

The motivation is deeper than the drive to win.

“One of the things we can definitely improve on is even when it’s 18-0, still playing the game hard. There’s been sometimes where it’s like, ‘Ah, whatever, we’re up,’ but what if there’s a scout in the stands?” said infielder Chris Monroe.

Monroe recently exhausted his NCAA eligibility at Central Michigan University and is seeking professional baseball opportunities.

“You don’t want to look back when you’re older and regret (that) in the seventh inning when you were up 18-0, I gave that one away,” said Monroe.

Monroe currently leads the Sabre Dogs with 5 HR and 21 RBI. He is the only player to play all 12 games so far.

“We’re all competitive still, but it’s a relaxed competitive, where we’re going to let our game do the talking,” said Dewyer.

The Sabre Dogs play the Red River Pilots at 6:35 p.m. Friday night at Corbett Field.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.