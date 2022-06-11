Minot Mayor returns campaign donation, apologizes

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma, who is seeking a final term as mayor, has returned a campaign donation from a company that has brought business before the council in recent years.

In March, Sipma accepted a campaign contribution from Epic Companies.

The city council was discussing Tax Increment Financing for the company’s M Building Project in April.

As of May 26, online records indicate that the money was returned.

”I wasn’t aware of the restriction/law when I accepted the donation. Once it was brought to my attention I contacted the Secretary of State’s office to be sure I followed the proper procedure to come back in line with regulations. I immediately returned to donation and have not accepted any others. It was an oversight on my part and certainly accept fault I’m not researching campaign contribution laws better,” said Sipma.

Sipma is facing off against challengers Tom Ross and Miranda Schuler in this year’s election.

Early voting continues Monday, and Election Day is Tuesday.

