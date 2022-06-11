Advertisement

Minot Mayor returns campaign donation, apologizes

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma
Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma, who is seeking a final term as mayor, has returned a campaign donation from a company that has brought business before the council in recent years.

In March, Sipma accepted a campaign contribution from Epic Companies.

The city council was discussing Tax Increment Financing for the company’s M Building Project in April.

As of May 26, online records indicate that the money was returned.

”I wasn’t aware of the restriction/law when I accepted the donation.  Once it was brought to my attention I contacted the Secretary of State’s office to be sure I followed the proper procedure to come back in line with regulations. I immediately returned to donation and have not accepted any others. It was an oversight on my part and certainly accept fault I’m not researching campaign contribution laws better,” said Sipma.

Sipma is facing off against challengers Tom Ross and Miranda Schuler in this year’s election.

Early voting continues Monday, and Election Day is Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues investigation into signatures on Commissioner Mark Armstrong’s petition
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
36-year-old David Wierenga
UPDATE: Minot Police make arrest in connection with threats to Trinity Hospital
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
North Dakota man convicted of shooting 2 police officers

Latest News

Mass emergency drill at Minot Airport
Volunteers sought for mass emergency drill at Minot Airport
2022 Buggies and Blues
Buggies and Blues hosts its 29th celebration
Medical providers receive hazmat training in Minot
PTSD motorcycle ride keeps memory of Joe Biel alive