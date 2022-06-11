Advertisement

KMOT’s County by County, June 10, 2022

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County Your News Leader takes a look at McHenry, Ward, Towner, and Mountrail counties for the latest news.

The City of Velva has begun a city-wide spraying for mosquitoes.

Spraying takes place every Thursday night from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Residents are encouraged to go inside their homes before their area is sprayed and stay inside until the cloud dissipates.

The spraying trucks will be traveling slowly and marked with yellow flashing lights.

The Cando Swimming Pool will be open for summer Saturday, June 11.

The pool will be open Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

On the weekend, the pool is open from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A daily pass is $5 per person

Roosevelt Park Pool is hosting the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson in two weeks.

The free swim lesson is on June 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Kids ages five through 12 years old can join.

There is limited space so parents are asked to register for the event online. 

---

Parshall educators and officials are hosting a ground breaking for a new elementary school.

The ground breaking is June 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Parshall High School.

There will be meals and children’s activites at the Pow Wow Grounds after the ceremony.

