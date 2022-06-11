Advertisement

Bismarck man pleads guilty to multiple charges stemming from fatal hit-and-run

24-year-old Chad Gourneau
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run in Mandan.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Chad Gourneau failed to yield the right of way before crossing Memorial Highway on Third Street Southeast last July. They said he collided with a pickup truck in the middle of the intersection and fled.

Forty-two-year-old Heather Robbins, a passenger in the van driven by Gourneau, died from “blunt force trauma” in the crash and four others were injured.

Prosecutors say at the time of the crash Gourneau did not have alcohol in his system but tested positive for some cannabinoids.

Friday, Gourneau entered a plea agreement, pleading guilty to four counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury, aggravated reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license. He stated that he was hoping to move from the jail to the prison.

District Court Judge Pam Nesvig ordered a pre-sentence investigation be completed before Gourneau is sentenced.

