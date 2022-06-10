Steven Rademacher appealing convictions to state Supreme Court

WILLISTON, N.D. – A Williston man currently serving a life sentence for killing a man with his pickup truck in 2019 is appealing his convictions to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The attorney for 45-year-old Steven Rademacher filed notice of appeal last month with Williams County District Court, online records indicate.

A jury convicted Rademacher in December on a count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and three counts of terrorizing, stemming from the July 2019 incident.

Investigators said Rademacher drove his truck into a crowd of people following an argument. One man, 24-year-old Dyson Bastian, died due to injuries in the incident.

In the appeal, Rademacher is questioning whether the trial court erred in denying his right to a “Rule 29″ motion for acquittal, and if there was enough evidence to convict him on the charges.

A hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet before the high court.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.