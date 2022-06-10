PTSD motorcycle ride keeps memory of Joe Biel alive

MINOT, N.D. – A motorcycle club based out of Minot will be honoring the memory of a guardsman who lost his battle with PTSD in 2007.

Those who served with Joe Biel took some time to share their memories of him with me.

They discussed how they’ve kept his memory alive over the past 14 years and will continue to do so later this month.

In 2010, June 27 became known as National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day. It’s the same day as the birthday of the late Joe Biel, who served as a Staff Sergeant in the North Dakota Air National Guard. “Joe Biel that I served with over in Iraq is one of my best bests friends and we got home from Iraq in 2006,” said Adam Ritchie.

But for many service members, the war does not end when they return home.

“And in April of 2007 he actually committed suicide,” said Ritchie. During his two tours in Iraq, Staff Sergeant Biel was tasked with finding and removing Improvised Explosive Devices.

The guard’s 164th Combat Engineer Battalion started the annual motorcycle ride across the state in his memory.

“We actually picked up the Joe Biel ride as are main ride here in Minot, the ride has been going on since 2007 but it was just mostly the people that had deployed with Joe,” said Jory Stevenson.

Apathy Motorcycle Club continues to work with the Veterans Affairs Organization helping veterans struggling with combat-related issues.

On June 25, Apathy will meet at the Landing Bar & Bottle Shop for their annual ride in honor of those struggling with PTSD. Registration is at 10 a.m. and Kickstands go up at 11 a.m. There will also be a walk in Oak Park on June 23.

