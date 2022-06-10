Advertisement

North Dakota man convicted of shooting 2 police officers

Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday morning.(WITI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A jury has convicted a North Dakota man of shooting two Wisconsin police officers.

25-year-old Nathanael Benton was found guilty Thursday of first-degree attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Body camera footage shows Benton shooting Delafield Officer Michael Henning and Hartland Officer Matthew Seeger at the Delafield Holiday Inn in November 2020.

Benton testified he had shot someone in Fargo a week earlier, fled to Indiana and was on his way back to North Dakota when he stopped in Delafield. Officers responding to a hit-and-run in the area questioned him as he was entering the hotel and he fired because he was trying to get away.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues investigation into signatures on Commissioner Mark Armstrong’s petition
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
36-year-old David Wierenga
UPDATE: Minot Police make arrest in connection with threats to Trinity Hospital
Mandan man convicted in multiple molestation incidents loses appeal

Latest News

Baby birds ‘flock’ to local nursing home, give residents something to ‘chirp’ about
New U.S. citizens feel ‘relief’ and ‘happiness’
Judge denies sentence reduction for Michael Neugebauer
10PM Sportscast 6/9/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/9/2022