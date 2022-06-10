Advertisement

New U.S. citizens feel ‘relief’ and ‘happiness’

(Nash Hamadzirpi)
By Hilary Lane
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week, more than 100 immigrants officially became American Citizens in North Dakota after a naturalization ceremony.

It was the moment Nash Hamadzirpi had been waiting for; officially becoming a citizen of the United states.

“I felt relieved. I think I was like, ‘okay, all my hard work and all of the money spent to get here was worth it.’ And this was, we got to our end result,” said Hamadzirpi.

It was an emotional moment for her mother, Jasmine Tosseth Smith, who had brought her daughter to the US in 2008 from Zimbabwe, in hopes of a better life for her.

“It was big tears of joy and just, and I knew she would, but just kind of the culmination. That sacrifice and those choices and being like, ‘oh my gosh, like you did it,’” said Smith.

Nash was among the more than 120 immigrants who officially became U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony at North Dakota State University.

The candidates come from 40 countries from Ukraine to Brazil.

Nash, who lives in Bismarck with her two children, says the process to become a citizen was challenging. It took about a year and included an $800 payment and a citizenship test.

But, now to officially become a US citizen, Nash and her mother couldn’t be happier.

“She has choices and opportunities that she wouldn’t have had there, and I think that’s, that’s what I really wanted for her was for her to be able to be all that she is and not be restricted,” said Smith.

Smith has permanent residence status in the U.S., but plans to work towards becoming a U.S citizen just like her daughter.

