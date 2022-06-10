Advertisement

NDHSSA approves NIL policy for high school athletes

(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The NDHSAA approved a policy regarding high school athletes using name, image and likeness, or NIL deals Tuesday.

NIL agreements allow amateur athletes to be compensated in exchange for businesses to use their name, image, and likeness.

Discussions have been in place since last summer to provide guidance for member schools should an athlete seek out an NIL deal, said a spokesperson for the association.

“An athlete can’t use school uniforms, logos or high school league logos in marketing or promotion. Booster clubs also can’t be involved with NIL or compensation can’t be used for recruiting an athlete to a certain school. Athletes also can’t be compensated for performance,” said the spokesperson.

The NDHSAA Board of Directors worked with North Dakota State University and University of North Dakota athletic departments to formulate the policy.

The NDHSAA office did not field an NIL inquiry during the 2021-22 school year, the spokesperson said.

