Morton Mandan Public Library renovations well underway

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Renovations inside the Morton Mandan Public Library are well underway. Hundreds of books are being moved to accommodate for furniture and the arrival of new bookshelves.

Linda Austin is one of 10-15 volunteers who have put in hundreds of hours helping move and catalogue books during the construction. They were critical in assisting in the moving of a 50,000 piece book collection. All that work was designed to make way for new shelving.

“It took a lot of manpower and wheels on the ground kind of. We just dismantled piece by piece and tried to rearrange where we thought it was going to fit and work out the best for everybody,” said Morton Mandan Public Library director Barb Sandstrom.

Austin used to coordinate the child’s program at library. After two years of retirement, she decided to volunteer because of connections she made while working.

“That’s my favorite part when the kids run through the door and they are so excited to check out books, participate in the summer reading program and any other activities that are going on in the park, in the library it’s a great thing for this community, it really is,” said Austin.

The library doesn’t want to reveal of all the new features yet, there will be new shelving, furniture, interactive components, and meeting rooms. One the many new features of this library is a warm, cozy place to cuddle up and read a good book.

“A real working fireplace and that will be in adult center,” said Sandstrom.

While the library is currently not open, books are still available for check out, by submitting a request online or calling over the phone. Books can then be picked curbside on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6 pm and on Saturdays from 10-1.

“It’s going to be here for a long time, and we hope to see it grow and grow and continue on the path that it’s on right now,” said Austin.

The construction and renovations to the building started in fall 2020. Right now there is no confirmed opening date, but it is hoped the facility will be ready for patron in late summer or early fall of 2022.

The Morton Mandan Public Library is still offering their summer reading program which started on Monday. Head to their website to find out more details.

