Medical providers receive hazmat training in Minot

MINOT, N.D.- Medical providers from across the region learned some vital skills with how to respond to hazmat situations.

Those that took part in heartland consulting’s course were able to get hands-on experience with hazmat suits, respirators, and patient decontamination.

“You should really have 1 decon supervisor for each shift at the hospital. So if a hospital is going to do patient decontamination there needs to be a decon supervisor supervising the operation,” says Tim Vangerud, Heartland Sr. Consultant.

All of the hospitals that receive this training have the same equipment, and the main goal is to get medical providers trained so that they aren’t exposed to toxic substances when decontaminating patients.

“It’s invaluable, you never know when something is going to happen and to have the training makes you that much more prepared and again just being a good stop to the community so we’re there for everyone we serve,” says Kris Weber, Trinity Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.

On average, the instructors travel to 4 to 5 areas in North Dakota throughout the year.

It’s an OSHA level training course that requires people to be at an operations level.

The program is a grant-based through the North Dakota Department of Health.

