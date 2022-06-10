Advertisement

Medical providers receive hazmat training in Minot

(kfyr)
By Emily Norman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D.- Medical providers from across the region learned some vital skills with how to respond to hazmat situations.

Those that took part in heartland consulting’s course were able to get hands-on experience with hazmat suits, respirators, and patient decontamination.

“You should really have 1 decon supervisor for each shift at the hospital. So if a hospital is going to do patient decontamination there needs to be a decon supervisor supervising the operation,” says Tim Vangerud, Heartland Sr. Consultant.

All of the hospitals that receive this training have the same equipment, and the main goal is to get medical providers trained so that they aren’t exposed to toxic substances when decontaminating patients.

“It’s invaluable, you never know when something is going to happen and to have the training makes you that much more prepared and again just being a good stop to the community so we’re there for everyone we serve,” says Kris Weber, Trinity Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.

On average, the instructors travel to 4 to 5 areas in North Dakota throughout the year.

It’s an OSHA level training course that requires people to be at an operations level.

The program is a grant-based through the North Dakota Department of Health.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues investigation into signatures on Commissioner Mark Armstrong’s petition
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
36-year-old David Wierenga
UPDATE: Minot Police make arrest in connection with threats to Trinity Hospital
Authorities are looking for suspect Nathanael Benton after two officers were shot early Friday...
North Dakota man convicted of shooting 2 police officers

Latest News

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma
Minot Mayor returns campaign donation, apologizes
2022 Buggies and Blues
Buggies and Blues hosts its 29th celebration
PTSD motorcycle ride keeps memory of Joe Biel alive
Minot International Airport receives $2 million from FAA