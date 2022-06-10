Majettes girls soccer win streak sprouted in middle school, runs in family

MINOT, N.D. -- The Majettes don’t know how to lose.

“Wouldn’t know!” said MaLiah Burke, a recent graduate.

Maybe they forgot sometime in the past two years, since the team’s last loss.

“All the people who fell short before us in program history, it was kind of like we were playing for them, too. It was a big community thing,” said Arin Oster, also a recent grad.

Maybe it runs in the family.

“Having the sisters on the team really includes everybody and brings everyone closer together because it brings all different groups of friends into one big group,” said MaLiah.

There are three sets of sisters on the varsity squad: the Lewis, Burke and Perrin families.

“We know each other so well, even if we’re not blood family,” said Arin.

Each contributing to the state’s most dangerous offense, and a dominant defense that can put their goalie to sleep.

“Sometimes I wish I could bring my sunglasses with me. Just sit back there with my sunglasses on… I love the position, so it’s ok that I’m just back there,” said Madison Elliott, a recent grad.

Winners of 33-straight games and a 190-8 goal differential in two seasons...

“Right now, it’s the best group that ever went through Minot High,” said coach Matt Pfau.

It’s even more special for Pfau, who taught many of his players at Ramstad Middle School.

“Our banquet was an emotional night the other night, saying goodbye to them,” said Pfau.

Bound by blood, middle school, and a ball.

The Majettes graduate seven seniors but replace them with a host of young players with varsity experience, and girls from a JV squad that finished 9-1 this season.

