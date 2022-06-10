Law enforcement, social service leaders discuss opioid crisis in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Ward County has seen a large increase in overdose deaths related to opioids and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, in recent years.

To help address the problem, law enforcement leaders and other agencies shared ideas and goals during a round table discussion.

Organizations discussed how each of their missions come together to help curb the use of opioids and prevent overdose deaths.

Law enforcement works to crack down on suppliers and where the drugs are coming from, while organizations like the North Central Human Service Center help people who are addicted and cut down on the demand.

Minot’s police chief said it’s a not as simple as catching a drug dealer.

“It’s not going to stop it, but hopefully it will slow it down, because every time we think we know what they are doing, it changes just a little bit. So, it’s an ever-changing world and that’s how it’s been,” said Chief John Klug with Minot Police Department.

Drug enforcement agencies in the area say that many of the fentanyl laced pills are coming from out of state metropolitan areas like Detroit.

“The market in North Dakota is pretty good. They can get good money selling pills, they can get them somewhere else cheaper and they make a lot of money selling them here, that’s the reason they are bringing them in,” said Sheriff Bob Roed with Ward County Sheriff’s Office.

In the coming weeks, a program designed to help those who are addicted to drugs get clean and stay sober will be launched through North Central Human services to help fight the opioid crisis in Minot.

