Judge denies sentence reduction for Michael Neugebauer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A motion to reduce the life sentence of Michael Neugebauer, who was convicted of murdering four family members in 1992, has been denied.

South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler filed the ruling on Wednesday. Neugebauer argued his four life sentences were unconstitutional because parole was not mentioned.

The judge ruled that because Neugebauer’s conviction was final before the statute ended, a reduction could not be applied retroactively.

Michael Neugebauer was 15 years old when he shot his parents, sister, and brother before fleeing the state with his then-girlfriend. He said he had been severely abused by his father and sister.

Neugebauer was convicted as an adult for the murders of his parents, brother, and sister at a farm near Menoken. He’s been in prison ever since, serving four life sentences. He’s attempted to have his sentence reduced multiple times.

In October 2020, the district court denied a hearing for Neugebauer’s motion for a reduced sentence. Neugebauer and his attorney’s appealed to the North Dakota Supreme Court, stating the district court denied the hearing without hearing oral arguments first.

The Supreme Court sided with Neugebauer and ordered the district court to hear his motion.

He has a parole review scheduled in October and will be eligible for possible parole in 2027.

