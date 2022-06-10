Advertisement

Grass fire burns roughly 400 acres in Turtle Mountains

Image: Belcourt Rural Fire Department
Image: Belcourt Rural Fire Department(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – A grass fire burned roughly 400 acres of land in rural Rolette County Thursday afternoon, according to the Belcourt Rural Fire Department.

Fire Chief AJ Laducer said they received a call around 1 p.m. of the fire northeast of Minot, and had the fire almost completely contained by 4:20 p.m.

Laducer said Belcourt Rural Fire and the BIA Forestry service responded, along with Belcourt Police.

He said no one was hurt, and crews were able to prevent the fire from impacting several structures.

No farmland was impacted, as the fire burned through a wooded area.

The cause is under investigation.

