District 23 republican candidates looking to bring additional energy representation to Bismarck.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - Western North Dakota gained new legislative districts as a result of last year’s redistricting session. Now, new candidates in the district west of Williston are looking to make their constituents voices heard. Michael Anthony has more on the new legislative district 23.

LL - Large growth in Williams county led to the creation of District 23, which covers the northwest side of Williston, Trenton, and Buford. Republican candidates for both the house and senate are running unopposed, looking to represent the Bakken down in Bismarck.

All three candidates, Todd Beard, Scott Dyk, and Nico Rios, all moved to the district and soon became involved in the oilfield. Now, they want to make sure the region’s best interests are covered at the state capitol.

Todd Beard is the lone candidate for the State Senate. He moved from Bismarck to Williston in 1991, spending decades specializing in oilfield safety. He said he wants to fight for education and against government overregulation for the next generation.

“I really do feel we have a great opportunity here and I think that going forward, ensuring the future of our children is critical,” said Beard.

Scott Dyk is running for one of two house seats. The former South Dakota farmer has spent the last twelve years starting a rock crushing business and concrete plant. Like Beard, Dyk wants to work to bring more tax revenue to northwest North Dakota, for future generations.

“North Dakota needs to continue to be a city on the hill, a light to our nation and the world. We need to push back against evil agendas; we need to protect our children and grandchildren, and I’m passionate about that,” said Dyk.

Nico Rios is the candidate running for the other open house seat. He’s an active conservative who has served as an aide for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Hailing from Chicago, he moved to Williston eight years ago, working as a wireline engineer. He loves the opportunities the region has given him, and now wants to promote the industry that brought him and many others to this state.

“This district was created out of people moving here from all over the country to work in oil and gas, and if I can represent a lot of people from all over, that would be great,” said Rios.

All three candidates have also expressed a need to protect the state against federal overreach, especially in education. The primary election is held on June 14 at either the Williston ARC or Tioga Community Center.

LL - The district 23 Dem-NPL committee declined to nominate candidates to the primary this season, saying in a statement that democrats in the district are afraid of the social and political ramifications of running as a democrat in a heavily republican area.

