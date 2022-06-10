Buggies and Blues hosts its 29th celebration

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Setup is underway for Buggies and Blues in Mandan. Friday, a stage was built for the bands for the Saturday night block party event. The classic cars will arrive on Saturday.

Vernon Cermak is firing up his 1956 Cadillac to take it out for a ride to get it ready for the big show. The 400-plus classic cars prove to be the biggest attraction at Buggies and Blues

“Well, it’s a good family event and there’s no charge to come down on Sunday to look at the cars and so you can spend the whole day down there with your family and enjoy the day,” said Cermak.

When Cermak first purchased the car in 1971 for $300, gas was much cheaper than today. One unique feature of the Cadillac is the gas cap is located under the tail light.

“While when the car first came out in 56, gas was like 29 cents a gallon,” said Cermak.

According to Cermak, gas was 50-60 cents a gallon when he first purchased the car in 1971. All parts of the car are original except for some work done on the right rear fender. Cermak is one of the original collaborators that created Buggies and Blues.

“So we got together a few of us, and we formed a committee; we named the event Buggies and Blues back then, and we never thought it would be here going on 29 years,” said Cermak.

Cernak’s Cadillac is one of 51 thousand manufactured, and he is excited to display it at this weekend’s events. A crowd of five to six thousand people is expected to marvel at the classics.

“This year we are just really excited to have Dykshoorn Park back, newly renovated, so if you haven’t checked it out, you can check it out over the weekend,” said executive director of Mandan Progress Organization Matt Schanandore.

The classic car parade begins at 3 pm Saturday, and Cermak’s Cadillac has a particular spot in the show. He is one of three classic Cadillacs being featured, with one of the being manufactured in 1921.

“There is one that is coming in that is a 1956 Cadillac El Dorado Biarritz convertible. That car is cherry it is absolutely gorgeous you got to see that,” said Cermak.

Cermak has been involved in the planning of Buggies and Blues since it first started in 1993.

Buggies and Blues goes til Sunday and is celebrating its 29th year.

