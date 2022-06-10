Advertisement

Baby birds ‘flock’ to local nursing home, give residents something to ‘chirp’ about

(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s just something about a new baby that makes us smile, no matter our age.

Some research finds that when senior citizens interact with babies and kids, they feel less lonely and isolated.

If you ask the residents at Baptist Health and Rehab in Bismarck, baby animals have the same effect.

This week, there’s whole nest of babies that’s got residents there chirping with excitement.

Sandy Fischer just can’t get enough of these babies. If she parks her wheelchair just right and stretches her neck a little, she’s got the perfect view of this nest.

“One day one of the birds was feeding the babies,” she recalled.

Maintenance supervisor Cary Friez has been checking on the birds and snapping pictures of them since discovering the nest. He’s also modified the placement of this screen to accommodate for the birds’ new home.

“Normally we go a little closer to the edge for more protection, but we noticed that the birds were there,” said Friez.

He figured everyone should have a chance to see the babies, so he put up a sign, marking this as the designated “bird nest viewing” spot. This spot and this birds-eye view have quickly become the highlight of Fischer’s day.

“I like to watch nature. We don’t get a chance to actually see them very much in nature because they’re always high up in a tree and we don’t get to see that part,” she said.

The view won’t last long.

“Maybe four days,” estimated Friez.

Soon these babies will learn to fly, spread their wings and leave the nest. Until then, Fischer will keep a close eye on her feathered friends, with the wisdom of her years, she knows that like these birds, time flies. But new life is hidden everywhere, if only you just keep looking.

Fischer says the view out this window is always good for birdwatching. She says the birds like to use the fountain as a bird bath in the summer.

