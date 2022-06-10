Apathy Motorcycle Club to go kickstands up for PTSD awareness

MINOT, N.D. – Members of the Apathy Motorcycle Club will be taking their cycles to the streets in support of PTSD Awareness month.

For nearly a decade, Apathy Original Motorcycle club has supported North Dakota communities as well as providing assistance to veterans suffering from PTSD or other combat-related injuries.

”Minot and Williston are kind of our two, we pretty much put out a request in what do they need, and a lot of veterans go through them with their issues and we kind of fill the cracks what the VA can’t cover,” said Matthew Ruby.

They said they want anyone suffering from one of those issues to know that you’re not alone in this community.

“The vet center the Thursday before our ride they do a walk-in oak park so our foundation will be there, and a lot of our members will be there walking there,” said Jory Stevenson.

A majority of club members are Veterans themselves and have their own stories.

Attendees will be kickstands up on June 25 riding for PTSD Awareness.

On June 23, in Oak Park, Veterans Affairs, is hosting a PTSD Awareness Walk and many other organizations will be participating in this event.

PTSD ride (KFYR-TV)

