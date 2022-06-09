Ward County voters to decide ‘right of way’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – A measure on the ward county ballot this year enshrines a change made earlier in the year on right of way dedications.

Right of way for Ward County is the span of land that belongs to the county for roads. From at least 1996 through this year, Ward County rules stated that landowners were dedicating and donating the right of way to the county.

“When you give up property that you’ve bought and paid for and paid taxes on all the while you’ve owned the property nobody should be able to take the property from you without a fair hearing or fair compensation,” said John Fjeldahl, county commission.

This year changes were made to remove that language and possibly compensate landowners when building a new road is necessary.

“In the future if a road project were to take place it would then be acquired by the standard set by the North Dakota Century Code,” said Doug Diedrichsen, planning/zoning coordinator.

This measure on the ballot would amend the home rule charter to say that the county no longer has the “authority to require additional dedication or donation of right of way abutting existing right of ways.”

“It is to empower the people basically if right of way is going to be taken for platting land it’s going to have to be approved by vote of the people to reinstate that policy again,” said Fjeldahl.

That will appear on the Ward County ballot for the June 14 primary election.

You can go to your county auditor website or www.vote.nd.gov to learn more about your polling locations for election day.

