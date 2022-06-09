Suspect charged in Minot hospital threats held on $200K bond

MINOT, N.D. – The man accused of posting online threats toward Trinity Hospital and who was later found with several firearms and explosives appeared before a judge on the charges for the first time Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors have filed 13 different charges against 36-year-old David Wierenga.

He is facing a C felony for making false threats toward Trinity Hospital and well as two additional C felonies for having explosives.

Eight of the 13 counts are A-misdemeanors for possessing a firearm while mentally ill or deficient.

Ward County Judge Douglas Mattson ordered a $200,000 cash or surety bond for Wierenga.

He must also wear a GPS monitor, enter a 24/7 alcohol free program, and he must stay at least 50 feet away from Trinity Health medical facilities in Minot.

Wierenga was also instructed to turn in any more guns or explosives he may have if released on bond to the Ward County Sheriff’s Office.

“I further direct that you turn over all firearms or destructive devices, dangerous weapons to the ward county sheriff’s department. this is under court order so please understand that you cannot be charged in state court, I can’t speak for federally,” said Mattson.

Wierenga will be back in court for his preliminary hearing in July.

He could see up to 15 years in prison and close to $60,000 in fines.

