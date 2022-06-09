Start Up Minot brings entrepreneurs together in the Magic City

MINOT, N.D. – Entrepreneurs in the Minot area gathered together again on Thursday to discuss the progress of their businesses.

Elizabeth Sund has been in business for almost a year, specializing in hand painted cakes and macaroons.

She has been able to gain clients through start up Minot and has received a lot of support from other female bakers.

“The best part was meeting other people who are in the same place with their business and making those connections so that we could support each other as we grew,” said Sund, owner of Sund Bakes.

Whether experienced or not, people from the community are able to be in a like-minded environment.

Guest speakers are chosen to share their knowledge and skillset each month.

“Start Up Minot is an amazing thing for our community. So many people have an idea, but they don’t know what to do with it. This is where you find out,” says Jonah Lantto, The Good Talk Network and Midwest Murder.

Goldie Collett was searching for new opportunities in the wake of the pandemic.

She said through start up Minot, she discovered a new passion, and adjusted course. “During the class, I discovered that I wanted to do something else and yeah that’s kind of how this business came about,” said Collett, Dakari and Milagro Famous Lemonade. Giving up-and-coming entrepreneurs a chance to collaborate and connect.

The program offers both free events and a paid class to help get business owners started.

The class runs for 10 weeks, and the class will be offered for a third time beginning in September.

The networking event is the second Thursday of each month at 7:30 a.m. at Carnegie Center.

If you want to get involved, visit here.Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.