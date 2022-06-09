Souris River Brewing celebrates 10 years in business

MINOT, N.D. – A popular hangout in the Magic City is celebrating a decade of business in the community.

Souris River Brewing is thanking the community for supporting them over the past 10 years.

They will open the tap for the release of their 10-year anniversary beer starting June 11.

They’re hosting a parking lot party for the community to come to celebrate with entertainment like yoga, painting, and live music later in the evening.

“We’re just excited that we’ve been able to not just survive for 10 years but thrive in this community especially now for a way to try and give back to the community, so we are excited to just drink a beer for charity,” said Aaron Thompson, founding partner.

June 11 is the official ten-year anniversary of Souris River Brewery, and they want to celebrate with the entire community.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.