Advertisement

Souris River Brewing celebrates 10 years in business

(kfyr)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A popular hangout in the Magic City is celebrating a decade of business in the community.

Souris River Brewing is thanking the community for supporting them over the past 10 years.

They will open the tap for the release of their 10-year anniversary beer starting June 11.

They’re hosting a parking lot party for the community to come to celebrate with entertainment like yoga, painting, and live music later in the evening.

“We’re just excited that we’ve been able to not just survive for 10 years but thrive in this community especially now for a way to try and give back to the community, so we are excited to just drink a beer for charity,” said Aaron Thompson, founding partner.

June 11 is the official ten-year anniversary of Souris River Brewery, and they want to celebrate with the entire community.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old David Wierenga
UPDATE: Minot Police make arrest in connection with threats to Trinity Hospital
Officers say the 10-year-old girl's mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial...
10-year-old charged with 2nd degree murder in woman’s death
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Pool incident
Teen paralyzed after accident in pool; mom implores parents to be vigilant

Latest News

Start Up Minot brings entrepreneurs together in the Magic City
Larks on Your News Leader
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs