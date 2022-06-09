Advertisement

Snoop Dogg give his blunt roller a raise

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between...
Snoop Dogg wouldn't say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Snoop Dogg pays someone to roll his marijuana cigarettes, and it looks like sky-high inflation means getting high is a little more expensive for the rapper.

He just gave his blunt roller a raise.

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.

The rapper’s professional blunt roller doesn’t necessarily get the typical benefits like healthcare and 401(K) plans.

Instead, he gets free weed, front-row seats to the hip-hop legend’s shows and all expenses paid for tours, video shoots and exclusive events.

