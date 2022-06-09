North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigating Commissioner Mark Armstrong

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with an investigation into Burleigh County Commissioner Mark Armstrong.

Sources familiar with the investigation could not comment directly on the topic or reason for the investigation at this time.

Your News Leader reached out to Armstrong several times and he has not responded to our request for comment.

Burleigh County Auditor Leo Vetter said he’s been instructed to direct any questions about Mark Armstrong to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Armstrong was elected as a Burleigh County Commissioner in 2018 and his term is expected to end in December.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.