Advertisement

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigating Commissioner Mark Armstrong

(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with an investigation into Burleigh County Commissioner Mark Armstrong.

Sources familiar with the investigation could not comment directly on the topic or reason for the investigation at this time.

Your News Leader reached out to Armstrong several times and he has not responded to our request for comment.

Burleigh County Auditor Leo Vetter said he’s been instructed to direct any questions about Mark Armstrong to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Armstrong was elected as a Burleigh County Commissioner in 2018 and his term is expected to end in December.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old David Wierenga
UPDATE: Minot Police make arrest in connection with threats to Trinity Hospital
Officers say the 10-year-old girl's mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial...
10-year-old charged with 2nd degree murder in woman’s death
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Pool incident
Teen paralyzed after accident in pool; mom implores parents to be vigilant

Latest News

Photo credit: Mike Adkinson
Man drives tractor 1,700 miles for a good cause
Photo: CNN
MDU Resources seeks electric rate increase
Your Vote 2022
Ward County voters to decide ‘right of way’
Start Up Minot brings entrepreneurs together in the Magic City