Advertisement

Sheriff: Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business

Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — A shooting at a business in western Maryland claimed multiple victims Thursday and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community, a law enforcement agency said.

The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg, Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose told The Associated Press by telephone.

The sheriff’s office issued a brief statement saying the incident was rapidly evolving and that it would release information as it was able. It declined to elaborate on the exact number of victims or the extent injuries.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Maryland Democrat, tweeted that his office was in contact with authorities in the area and actively monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg. News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles at the scene.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old David Wierenga
UPDATE: Minot Police make arrest in connection with threats to Trinity Hospital
Officers say the 10-year-old girl's mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial...
10-year-old charged with 2nd degree murder in woman’s death
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Pool incident
Teen paralyzed after accident in pool; mom implores parents to be vigilant

Latest News

Start Up Minot brings entrepreneurs together in the Magic City
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says
Rents keep climbing in Manhattan, hitting a record high in May for the fourth consecutive month.
Record rent prices: Renters in Manhattan are paying an average of $4,000 a month
Souris River Brewing celebrates 10 years in business