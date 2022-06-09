MDU Resources seeks electric rate increase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly 100,000 North Dakotans could be paying more for electricity soon.

Montana-Dakota Utilities has filed for an electric rate increase. They’re seeking a 12.3% increase, a decision that has to go through the North Dakota Public Service Commission. For typical residential customers using 800 kilowatts of power per month, that means an increase of about $15 per month.

“The biggest reason is investments we made since 2016 through the end of 2023 have grown a little over $135 million, or about 28%. And so, the prices we’re charging today aren’t recovering the investments we’ve made,” said Mark Hanson with MDU Resources.

The rate case could take up to seven months for the Public Service Commission to decide.

