Man drives tractor 1,700 miles for a good cause

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What started as a sale between two relatives has now turned into an adventure for a good cause.

It started out as a simple business arrangement, Mike Adkinson was going to sell his 2008 John Deere tractor to his brother-in-law.

But how was the tractor going to get 1700 miles from Adkinson’s home in Bellingham, Washington to Perch Lake, Minnesota?

Adkinson decided he was going to drive it.

“We would laugh for a couple years of me driving it there and so then I thought I am retired so why not,” said Adkinson.

But then Adkinson’s brother, Dan, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“It has hit him with a vengeance and as most things like that with a family, there is not much you can do and you feel hopeless,” said Adkinson.

That’s when Adkinson decided to move forward with his plan to drive the tractor halfway across the country and it went off without a hitch.

He has partnered with the American Parkinson Disease Association. He said they have raised more than $42,000 on the trip so far.

It hasn’t been easy, Adkinson averages about 12 miles per hour and has had to deal with some difficult conditions, including rain and snow.

However, he says it’s all worth it to raise awareness and money to fight the disease his brother and millions of others are battling across the country.

“Hopefully the research will find a way to not only stop it but also prevent it,” said Adkinson.

Gooseneck Implement and Northwest Tire of Williston are servicing the vehicle and replacing his front tires for free before he continues on his journey to Minnesota.

