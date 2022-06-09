Larks on Your News Leader

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Northwoods League Baseball is live on Your New Leader this weekend.

The Bismarck Larks are hosting the LaCrosse Loggers and you can watch two games on the four NBC stations in Western North Dakota.

We’re on at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 11, and it’s an hour earlier on Sunday, June 12.

Wayne Wolff and Lee Timmerman will provide the play-by-play while the entire crew, led by Ken Wosepka, will be in place to bring you the pictures from Municipal Ballpark.

Larks Baseball will be on KFYR-TV in Bismarck, KQCD-TV in Dickinson, KUMV-TV in Williston, and KMOT-TV in Minot.

