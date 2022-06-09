College National Finals Rodeo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In Baseball, it’s the World Series. Football has the Super Bowl. In rodeo, it’s the National Finals. The top college cowboys and cowgirls are heading to Casper, Wyoming for the College-NFR which begins this weekend.

Dickinson State has nine C-NFR qualifiers.

Rhame’s Sterling Lee is competing in the Steer Wrestling. The Blue Hawks are the Reserve team champion in the Great Plains Region.

Tanner Jarrett of South Heart is a finals qualifier in Bareback riding.

Mandan’s Clay Gerhardt went to DSU to compete in wrestling, but he shifted his focus to rodeo and he’s in the finals as a header in team roping.

Tommy Hall of Mandaree will rope in Casper as a heeler.

The Hawks Jory Boote will be roping in two events. He’s in the tie-down and he’s also a team roper. When asked to give a fact about himself. Joey said, “my two front teeth are fake”.

Dickinson State is the Great Plains Region women’s reserve team champion. Killdeer’s Kelly Bang made the college-NFR in 2-events, Barrel Racing and Breakaway roping.

Jade Boote is bringing her rope to the finals. She’s in the breakaway.

Gladstone’s Lacey Forness is also competing in the Breakaway roping for the Blue hawks.

And so is Morgan Foss. She’s a first-generation roper in her family.

Some other local qualifiers: Clayton Backhaus of Bismarck for Black Hills State.

Cashae McGee of Rhame also competes for the Yellow jackets. She’s in goat tying.

The College National Finals runs through June 18th.

