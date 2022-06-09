Advertisement

Camping season underway in North Dakota

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. - While we haven’t seen much summer weather yet, that hasn’t stopped campers from getting out this season.

The Bushnell family love to unwind by camping at various parks throughout North Dakota.

“We try to camp twice a month, maybe more. Depends on the weather,” said Shannon Bushnell, Minot.

For the first time in years, Lewis and Clark State Park is not impacted by drought conditions thanks to increased moisture over the past few months. Campers have definitely noticed the changes.

“This is our first camping this year, and it has been going well so far. Nice weather and it’s a beautiful park,” said Bushnell.

Since Memorial Day, which is usually the start of the summer camping season, the region has been experiencing cooler and wetter weather than normal. Officials say that has not deterred campers from spending their weekends outdoors.

“You’re going to find beauty no matter how the park looks, even in drought conditions and even when it is luscious green. We are still going to experience the foliage blooms of our trees and flowers at the park,” said Katie Ogden, Lewis and Clark Park Manager.

While that moisture has lowered the fire danger index, water levels at Lake Sakakawea remain low. Ogden says the main boat ramp is still accessible and that the shallow waters provide additional opportunities for those looking to fish or walk along the beach.

Park officials say they are off to a good start in terms of camping numbers and expect that to continue as the weather improves.

