Bis-Man Transit offering free rides on election day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those planning to vote on Election Day but don’t have the means to get to a voting booth are being offered a free ride.

Bis-Man Transit says it will be offering free rides to anyone on Tuesday, June 14.

The rides are available to members of the community during all hours of operation, as well as at all stops on Bis-Man Transit’s routes.

