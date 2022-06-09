Active shooter training on Fort Berthold Reservation highlights importance of preparation, quick action

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - In light of the recent shootings across the country, like in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed, many are looking for answers as to not only why these things happen, but also how can we better prepare. Wednesday, first responders and law enforcement agencies on the Fort Berthold Reservation did just that.

Knowing what to do in a situation like an active shooter is vital for agencies in New Town, like the Three Affiliated Tribes Police, to protect their community.

“People always say it can’t happen here, but it can happen anywhere, even in rural North Dakota. We want to make sure we are prepared,” said Lieutenant Kenneth Ayers with the Three Affiliated Tribes Police.

Using actors, makeup, and blank rounds, the drill took place inside the Tribal Administration Building on the reservation.

With many agencies involved, the exercise helps teach them to work together in a stressful environment.

“Communication sometimes does break down and that’s the biggest thing we can practice on here,” said Mason Terry, an EMS worker at New Town Ambulance.

The training focused on entering the scene, taking out the threat, and then helping the injured.

“Most of the law enforcement community operate under ‘time of the essence.’ If it is one officer that arrives on scene, that limited information or not, he’s entering,” said Ayers.

While law enforcement and first responders train all year round, a full-scale event like this helps show the gaps that need to be filled and the strengths the teams have by working together.

The Three Affiliated Tribes Police has the highest authority on the reservation, in addition to the F.B.I., and would play a large role in situations like an active shooter.

This exercise was made possible by the tribal homeland security grant funding which comes to a total of $1.2 million over the course of three years.

