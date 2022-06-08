Advertisement

Trinity CancerCare Center receives gift from estate of longtime supporter

(kfyr)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – The Trinity Health Foundation received a large gift from the estate of one of its longtime volunteers to support those undergoing cancer treatment.

Trinity was awarded roughly $117,000 from the late Ann Sellers, who died in October.

Sellers was a longtime volunteer and supporter of Trinity Health and St Joseph’s Hospitals.

The funds are for the CancerCare Center Patient Assistance Programs, like exercise rehabilitation programs, journaling therapies, etc.

