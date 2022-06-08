Trinity CancerCare Center receives gift from estate of longtime supporter

MINOT, N.D. – The Trinity Health Foundation received a large gift from the estate of one of its longtime volunteers to support those undergoing cancer treatment.

Trinity was awarded roughly $117,000 from the late Ann Sellers, who died in October.

Sellers was a longtime volunteer and supporter of Trinity Health and St Joseph’s Hospitals.

The funds are for the CancerCare Center Patient Assistance Programs, like exercise rehabilitation programs, journaling therapies, etc.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.