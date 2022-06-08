Thirteen contestants to compete in 2022 Miss North Dakota Scholarship Competition

WILLISTON, N.D. - Contestants are in Williston this week preparing for the annual Miss North Dakota Scholarship Competition.

This is the moment that these 13 Miss North Dakota contestants have been working all year for.

“It is definitely nerve-wracking. It takes a lot of guts to get up on stage and do what we are doing, so I am proud of each and everyone. I’m really excited to see how things go,” said Abby Peterson, Miss Williston State College.

This week, they’ll be competing for the title of Miss North Dakota, being judged on their talent, social impact initiative, and how they handle interviews.

“I would feel so honored if I were chosen, either now or in a future year. I think I am really happy for the woman who would be representing us at Miss America whoever she is, and I am so excited to watch her year and watch her be crowned,” said Hanna Johnson, Miss ND State Fair.

One of the contestants will be crowned on Saturday, taking the place of current Miss North Dakota, Reyna Bergstrom.

“Each and every one of them can do this job, I have complete confidence in them. Simply be yourself and let your light shine on that stage. As cliche as that sounds that is what the judges are looking for. They want someone who’s going to be a role model for young people,” said Bergstom.

While only one contestant will be named Miss North Dakota and compete at the upcoming Miss America competition, all the finalists will be awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships as they pursue their college degrees.

Preliminaries start on Thursday, followed by the finals Saturday night.

For more information on the competition, visit http://www.missnorthdakota.org/

