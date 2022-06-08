Sports Spotlight: Bismarck’s Logan Gronberg heading to UND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the most dominant pitchers in the state over the past four years, baseball or softball, has been a big piece of the Bismarck Demons. Logan Gronberg led BHS to the state title game the past two years, and now, she’s in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

In her freshman and sophomore year as a Demon, Logan Gronberg took home the Gatorade Player of the Year. To do something like that, the sport of softball had to have started early.

“Probably when I was six years old, got into t-ball. Then went to league, then started picking up into travel ball and just finding more fun with it,” said Logan Gronberg, BHS senior.

A member of the Northern Force Fastpitch team in the summer, and an integral part of BHS’ success during the school year, becoming a dominant arm in the circle took work.

“When I first started I was really bad. I kept working for it I guess. My dad became my pitching coach, we just kept working and got here,” said Gronberg.

In her senior year, Gronberg hit over .600 at the plate, as well as led the Demons in all pitching categories. Her success has given her the chance to play at the next level at UND.

“I mean, recruitment was very stressful. I finally found a good pick. Calmed me down a lot. I like the school, I like the program, it’s close enough to home. I felt comfortable with the coaches, I felt comfortable with the program,” said Gronberg.

When she heads to the University of North Dakota, she’ll be playing with some familiar faces. From playing with a lot of the same teammates during the summer to playing against them during the school year, Logan says it’s all very enjoyable.

“It means a lot. I play with the girls, it’s friendly competition. Fun to play against each other. Especially when I get to pitch to them or they get to pitch to me, just the little trash talk between the schools it’s all fun and games,” said Gronberg.

Gronberg and BHS did something this past weekend that no Bismarck team had done before... win a state title.

“It would mean a lot to us. We’ve worked really hard. I’ve played with some of the girls since I was six years old, so it would be really nice to win it as seniors,” said Gronberg.

And they did just that with a 7-6 win over Dickinson on Saturday. The state champion is now gearing up for travel ball before heading to UND.

