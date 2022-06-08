Safe Routes to School project gets underway in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The Safe Routes to School project started this week in Minot.

The project includes new concrete sidewalks, accessible pedestrian ramps, curbs, and gutters.

Organizers said 80% of the funding is coming from the federal and state government, while 20% is being locally funded.

In 2010, Ackerman-Estvold conducted a study for different routes around Minot elementary schools to see where sidewalks were needed.

“When that study was completed, it had prioritized different locations for where we needed to build new infrastructure and this is just one of those priorities,” said Jesse Berg, Public Works Project Manager.

The sidewalks will be on 17th Avenue SW between 16th Street SW and Edison Elementary School.

Meanwhile, 17th Avenue SW will be closed to thru traffic starting Thursday.

When new projects are built, anything more than a chip seal needs to be built with today’s ADA standards.

“A.D.A. ramps aren’t just for people um in wheelchairs and that it’s for everyone so it’s easier for young moms to push or young dads to push their stroller and get onto the sidewalk,” said Berg.

The project is expected to be done by Aug. 19.

