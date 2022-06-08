Advertisement

Public meeting to be held on $6.6 million road project in Mandan

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will be a public meeting tonight for a multimillion-dollar proposal for road construction in north Mandan.

Officials have proposed a $6.6 million dollar project, which would reconstruct Eighth Avenue Northwest from Old Red Trail to 27th Street Northwest, and 27th Street Northwest from Eighth Avenue Northwest and Highway 1806. They’re hosting a public meeting tonight to discuss the project and to get feedback from residents.

“We definitely want our residents and property owners in that area informed. It, to this point, has been preliminarily designed. So, if there’s things that the engineers missed, or possible items to talk about, we can incorporate that yet, there’s still time, as we’re aiming for a bid opening this year and construction next year,” said Justin Froseth, planning and engineering director for the City of Mandan.

The project will be paid for with a variety of funding sources, including state grant money, sales tax revenue, special assessments, and federal Covid-19 relief aid.

The public meeting will be an open house format form 7 to 9 pm tonight in the cafetorium at Mandan Middle School, with a formal presentation beginning at 7:30 pm.

