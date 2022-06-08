Pro’s Pointer #6: keeping live bait alive

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What does bringing something home to put in a fish tank and using live bait while out on the water have in common? You need to take the proper steps to keep them alive and that’s what Johnnie Candle is talking about in this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame said: “If we’re going to take the effort to use live bait then we may as well make the effort to keep it alive.

Nightcrawlers are pretty simple. We can rinse them off, keep them cold and those things seem to live forever. It gets a little more complicated when it comes to minnows and leaches. The reason being, we buy them or store them at temperatures that are different than the water we’re going to use them in.

So here’s a simple way to keep them healthy and keep them from going into shock. Fill your livewell up when you get to the lake with water that’s the temperature you’re going to fish in.

Then, take your container of bait out of the cooler and just set it in your livewell, and allow the waters to reach a point of equilibrium. It’s absolutely no different than buying tropical fish and putting them in your aquarium at home.”

Next week, Johnnie reminds boaters about a new safety law on the books.

