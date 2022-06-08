Advertisement

Pro’s Pointer #6: keeping live bait alive

By Lee Timmerman and Johnnie Candle
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What does bringing something home to put in a fish tank and using live bait while out on the water have in common? You need to take the proper steps to keep them alive and that’s what Johnnie Candle is talking about in this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame said: “If we’re going to take the effort to use live bait then we may as well make the effort to keep it alive.

Nightcrawlers are pretty simple. We can rinse them off, keep them cold and those things seem to live forever. It gets a little more complicated when it comes to minnows and leaches. The reason being, we buy them or store them at temperatures that are different than the water we’re going to use them in.

So here’s a simple way to keep them healthy and keep them from going into shock. Fill your livewell up when you get to the lake with water that’s the temperature you’re going to fish in.

Then, take your container of bait out of the cooler and just set it in your livewell, and allow the waters to reach a point of equilibrium. It’s absolutely no different than buying tropical fish and putting them in your aquarium at home.”

Next week, Johnnie reminds boaters about a new safety law on the books.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck
Additional details revealed in Bismarck massage parlor prostitution case; investigator explains human trafficking concern
Motorcycle Crash
13-year-old girl and 35-year-old man from South Dakota seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Pool incident
Teen paralyzed after accident in pool; mom implores parents to be vigilant
Downtown Bismarck
Bismarck Renaissance Zone fails to get Burleigh County approval

Latest News

pro's pointer
Pro's Pointer #6: keeping live bait alive
sports 6/7/22
6PM Sportscast 6/7/22
NDHSAA votes to split boys and girls hockey tournament, move girls tournament to Minot
10PM Sportscast 6/6/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/6/2022