North Dakota EMS instructors say CPR is a good skill to learn this summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many, summer means fun on the river or at the pool. It also means an increased risk of drownings. On average, 33 drownings occur in the U.S. each day. A third are fatal, according to the CDC.

Summer incidents in North Dakota are typically cold-water drownings because the only warm body of water in the state is Lake Nelson. CPR instructors say the cold water can increase the chance of survival.

They say if you see someone having difficulty, call responders and keep an eye on the person.

“If you see somebody that is struggling in the water, if you can get something to them that’s buoyant. The one thing you don’t want to do is actually go out and try to retrieve them, because when they are panicking because they can’t swim or can’t get to shore, they’re going to start fighting,” said Dan Ell, senior EMS instructor for Sanford Health.

If you’re aiding someone whose heart has stopped beating normally, instructors say knowing CPR can keep the blood circulating to vital organs and save a life.

CPR instructors say to “push hard and fast.” They say chest compressions should be performed at a rate of 100 to 120 beats per minute — that’s the tempo of “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees. The American Heart Association reports that including two rescue breaths every 30 compressions can help in instances of drowning.

Individuals can take the Heartsaver CPR/AED class through Sanford. Find more information at Heartsaver CPR/AED | Sanford Health.

