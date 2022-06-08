Advertisement

Mandan man convicted in multiple molestation incidents loses appeal

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for inappropriately touching multiple children in Burleigh County has lost an appeal.

36-year-old Jeremy Frohlich was convicted of gross sexual imposition after a trial last September. He appealed his case, saying that he had not been competent to stand trial.

North Dakota Supreme Court Justices disagreed Wednesday, saying the district court made credible findings of competency after hearing testimony from two doctors.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pool incident
Teen paralyzed after accident in pool; mom implores parents to be vigilant
Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck
Additional details revealed in Bismarck massage parlor prostitution case; investigator explains human trafficking concern
Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Charles Bearstail
Body found in Lake Sakakawea identified as Charles Bearstail

Latest News

Transmission lines
Basin Electric board approves half-billion dollar project for western North Dakota
Dickinson best friends get perfect scores on ACT tests
Public meeting to be held on $6.6 million road project in Mandan
Community gardens alleviate high produce costs