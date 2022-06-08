Mandan man convicted in multiple molestation incidents loses appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for inappropriately touching multiple children in Burleigh County has lost an appeal.

36-year-old Jeremy Frohlich was convicted of gross sexual imposition after a trial last September. He appealed his case, saying that he had not been competent to stand trial.

North Dakota Supreme Court Justices disagreed Wednesday, saying the district court made credible findings of competency after hearing testimony from two doctors.

