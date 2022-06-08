Former ND prison guard to see three years in prison for smuggling drugs, phone to inmate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former North Dakota prison guard will spend three years behind bars for smuggling contraband to an inmate.

Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Taylor of Mandan pleaded guilty in March to delivery or possession with intent to deliver in a correctional facility for an August 2021 crime.

Prosecutors say a woman in Gackle paid Taylor to smuggled in a cell phone, sim cards, and meth to an inmate at the facility.

Wednesday, District Court Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced him to ten years with all but three suspended.

