Advertisement

Former ND prison guard to see three years in prison for smuggling drugs, phone to inmate

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former North Dakota prison guard will spend three years behind bars for smuggling contraband to an inmate.

Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Taylor of Mandan pleaded guilty in March to delivery or possession with intent to deliver in a correctional facility for an August 2021 crime.

Prosecutors say a woman in Gackle paid Taylor to smuggled in a cell phone, sim cards, and meth to an inmate at the facility.

Wednesday, District Court Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced him to ten years with all but three suspended.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pool incident
Teen paralyzed after accident in pool; mom implores parents to be vigilant
Cherry Blossom Massage in Bismarck
Additional details revealed in Bismarck massage parlor prostitution case; investigator explains human trafficking concern
Bismarck fatal crash
15-year-old dies in crash on Century Avenue and Ontario Lane in Bismarck
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Charles Bearstail
Body found in Lake Sakakawea identified as Charles Bearstail

Latest News

Safe Routes to School project gets underway in Minot
Trinity CancerCare Center receives gift from estate of longtime supporter
Local teachers address teacher shortages in North Dakota classrooms
BREAKING: Minot Police make arrest in connection with threats to Trinity Hospital