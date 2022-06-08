Advertisement

Dickinson best friends get perfect scores on ACT tests

(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DICKINSON , N.D. (KFYR) - It’s rare to get a perfect score on the ACT standardized test for college admissions. For two Dickinson high school friends, that feat became a reality.

Best friends and soon to be Dickinson High School seniors Brandon Shutez and Gus Zettel have a lot in common. They both know the secret handshake, are interested in video game design, and science.

Just recently, they discovered they have another thing in common.

“I saw in the group chat that Brandon got a 36 and I was like ‘dang, I always want to show Brandon up,’” said Gus Zettel, Dickinson.

And Gus did just that. He also scored a 36 on the ACT standardized test for college admissions, the top score possible. The best friends couldn’t believe the odds.

“We haven’t had a few 36′s for the past few years, so, I told all my teachers that day about it, and they were all happy to hear that,” said Brandon Shutez, Dickinson.

“It’s friendly rivalry, for, gosh how long has it been, ten years,?” said Zettel.

The young men have been best friends since third grade. Their friendship has grown through finishing the math assignment before their classmates and science club.

As for the future, they have different careers in mind.

“I would love to be an airline pilot, " said Shutez.

“I’m thinking of going into engineering or possibly software,” said Zettel.

But one thing is for sure, their futures are looking bright, and they are best friends for life.

The young men say they both plan to attend und after high school.

